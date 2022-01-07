Avestar Capital LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 504.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,087 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,104,000 after purchasing an additional 813,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,895,000 after purchasing an additional 683,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,238,000 after purchasing an additional 655,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 616,524 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.48. 40,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,867. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70.

