Avestar Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC owned 4.37% of Direxion Hydrogen ETF worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HJEN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the second quarter worth $250,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of HJEN stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.76. 15,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. Direxion Hydrogen ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.