Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.26% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1,984.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 116,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 111,222 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 66,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000.

Shares of KRBN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,700. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79.

