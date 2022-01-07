Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $7,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

In other news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 247,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,721,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.