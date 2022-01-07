Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,638,000 after purchasing an additional 191,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equifax by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,157,344,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,132,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,681,000 after purchasing an additional 173,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,355,000 after buying an additional 56,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.23.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.38. 1,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.89. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

