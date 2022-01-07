Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $210.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered Avis Budget Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.50.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $200.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.06. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 in the last 90 days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

