AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its target price raised by Barclays from $6.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Europe cut their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AVROBIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AVROBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

AVRO stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). Equities research analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO in the third quarter worth about $4,809,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 19,519.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 838,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 834,274 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 36.5% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 570,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 21.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after acquiring an additional 485,949 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in AVROBIO in the third quarter worth about $2,006,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

