Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,300 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 729,700 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $75,952.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 184,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.52. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

