Axe (AXE) Price Reaches $0.0189 on Top Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Axe has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $99,600.95 and approximately $36,651.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.58 or 0.00465378 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 98.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

