Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Axonics stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. Axonics has a one year low of $46.96 and a one year high of $79.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The company had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axonics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axonics by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

