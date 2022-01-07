B. Riley Lowers Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Price Target to $60.00

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocky Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

RCKY traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $45.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,166. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $330.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.93 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 147.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the second quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 130.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

