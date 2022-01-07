B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) Trading 22.5% Higher

B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) traded up 22.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.33 and last traded at $14.33. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut B2W – Companhia Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19.

Americanas SA engages in the e-commerce and marketplace businesses. It also offers consumer credit services; technology platform; and logistics, distribution, and customer service solutions. Its brand portfolio includes Americanas.com, Submarino, Shoptime, SouBarato, and Submarino Finance. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

