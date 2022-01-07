Baader Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €85.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($112.50) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €91.23 ($103.67).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €78.72 ($89.45) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($63.92). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €79.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €81.51.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

