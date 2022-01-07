Baader Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €85.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($112.50) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €91.23 ($103.67).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €78.72 ($89.45) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($63.92). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €79.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €81.51.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

