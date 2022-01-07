Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 28.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BLZE stock traded up 0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is 21.64. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 15.11 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.18 by -0.14. On average, research analysts expect that Backblaze will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

