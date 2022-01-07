Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 193,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,929,219 shares.The stock last traded at $11.77 and had previously closed at $11.89.

BLDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after acquiring an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 130,511 shares during the period. Mirova grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after buying an additional 133,458 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after buying an additional 389,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.