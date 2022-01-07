Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 11,744 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of AES by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

NYSE AES opened at $23.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

