Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $98.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.27. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.69%.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

