Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Bank First stock opened at $73.68 on Tuesday. Bank First has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.54.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $27.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Bank First will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank First during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank First by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bank First by 33.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bank First by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

