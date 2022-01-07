Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,489 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after buying an additional 1,761,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after buying an additional 497,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

BAC opened at $47.80 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

