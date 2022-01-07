Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,140 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.1% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 872,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,741,879. The company has a market cap of $399.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

