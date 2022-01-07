Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $48.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $393.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after acquiring an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in Bank of America by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 124,289 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 26.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

