Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Shares Down 13.2%

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF)’s share price dropped 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $20.66. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52.

About Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF)

Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.

