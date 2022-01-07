Bank of Hawaii Purchases Shares of 9,500 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pure Storage by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,796 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,077 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,324 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10,971.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of PSTG opened at $30.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.35. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.