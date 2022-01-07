Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,104 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 200.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 36.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNG opened at $173.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.68 and a 200 day moving average of $239.59. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.40 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNG. Barclays began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.64.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,814,681 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

