Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Raymond James

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of OZK opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $50.93.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.05 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 315,066 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,094,000 after purchasing an additional 532,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,320,000 after buying an additional 145,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,098,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after acquiring an additional 39,737 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

