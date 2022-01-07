Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Banner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of BANR opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. Banner has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.50.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Banner will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at about $11,393,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 131.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after buying an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Banner by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after buying an additional 119,822 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Banner by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Banner by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

