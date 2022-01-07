Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) Stock Price Down 7%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares fell 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.83. 268,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 129,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baosheng Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

