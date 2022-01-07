Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Down 4.8%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15. 2,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,072,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

A number of research firms have commented on BZUN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $939.93 million, a P/E ratio of 433.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baozun by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Baozun by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Baozun by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

