Barclays Increases State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $130.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target raised by Barclays from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.92.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $98.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average of $90.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. State Street has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in State Street by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after buying an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in State Street by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in State Street by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth about $84,750,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

