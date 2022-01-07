Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Trading 13.1% Higher

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) shares traded up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.42. 45 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00.

Barco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCNAF)

Barco NV engages in the design and development of visualization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Enterprise and Healthcare. The Entertainment segment is responsible for the delivery of projection, lighting, LED and software solutions for professional markets such as cinema, venues and hospitality, retail and advertising.

