Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a market cap of $162.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET).

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.