Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

