BCK Capital Management LP Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

BCK Capital Management LP increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride makes up 1.7% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth about $1,841,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth about $4,044,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth about $3,431,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth about $2,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ PPC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,478. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,387.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

