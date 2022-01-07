BCK Capital Management LP Purchases 25,782 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

BCK Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Nuance Communications accounts for approximately 4.9% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $27,113,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 64,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $3,537,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,847 shares of company stock valued at $77,341,307. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NUAN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.18. 91,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,152,527. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.49 and a beta of 1.14. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

