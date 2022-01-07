BCK Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

BCK Capital Management LP reduced its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,820 shares during the quarter. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $662,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,365,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 173,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 86,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,781. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

