Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Up to $78.31

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.31, but opened at $80.99. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $80.15, with a volume of 1,124 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEAM. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.18.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

