Beaton Management Co. Inc. Buys 750 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $220.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $423.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

