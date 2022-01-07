Beaton Management Co. Inc. Purchases 770 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Savior LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 36.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 126.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

General Motors stock opened at $62.74 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $41.86 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

