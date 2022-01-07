Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives $21.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 2,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBBY stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 981,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,999,918. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.