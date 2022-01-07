Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $89.94. The company had a trading volume of 53,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,456. The firm has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.