Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 955 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,407.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $382.72. 923,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,883,531. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.10 and its 200 day moving average is $376.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

