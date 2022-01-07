BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.77

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.77 and traded as low as C$8.76. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$8.89, with a volume of 114,341 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on BELLUS Health in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BELLUS Health from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$918.81 million and a PE ratio of -8.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.52.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

