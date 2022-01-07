Ben Bun Wong Sells 40,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ben Bun Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $755,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $843,600.00.

Shares of VZIO stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZIO shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

