Berenberg Bank Lowers Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target to GBX 350

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.79) to GBX 350 ($4.72) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAB. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.39) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.91) to GBX 276 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 356.57 ($4.80).

MAB opened at GBX 258.60 ($3.48) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 240.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 260.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -22.49. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 210 ($2.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 368 ($4.96).

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.19), for a total transaction of £29,056.20 ($39,154.02).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

