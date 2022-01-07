Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a C$560.00 price target on the stock.

YRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.71.

Shares of YRI stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.29. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.78 and a 52-week high of C$7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$569.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 61.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 158,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,028.88. Also, Director Daniel Racine bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 588,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

