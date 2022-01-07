Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.48) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRES. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.06) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.45) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.06) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.13) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,113.13 ($15.00).

FRES stock opened at GBX 827 ($11.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 742.60 ($10.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,258.33 ($16.96). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 901.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 846.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

