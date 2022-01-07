Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

William Blair cut shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of BLI opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $666.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 20,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,539,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after buying an additional 794,914 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,936,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,429,000 after buying an additional 703,456 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,926,000 after acquiring an additional 825,350 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

