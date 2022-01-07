Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $96.00. The company traded as high as $74.70 and last traded at $74.64, with a volume of 4960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BERY. Raymond James initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,580. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

