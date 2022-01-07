Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $96.00. The company traded as high as $74.70 and last traded at $74.64, with a volume of 4960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BERY. Raymond James initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.
In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,580. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.
