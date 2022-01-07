Best Buy Co., Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.99 Per Share (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $9.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.13. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BBY. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

NYSE BBY opened at $102.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $94.54 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.16 and its 200 day moving average is $112.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Best Buy by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

