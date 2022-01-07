BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,350,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 10,100,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BEST by 823.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 923,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BEST by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 447,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BEST by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,965,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,652,000 after acquiring an additional 387,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BEST by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in BEST in the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BEST alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of BEST stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.38.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BEST had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

About BEST

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.